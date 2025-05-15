Aid for Plane Crash Survivors Terry & Scott

Support Terry Gallagher and Scott Reilly After Devastating Plane Crash

On Wednesday, May 7th, our dear friends/loved ones, Terry Gallagher & Scott Reilly, were involved in a tragic plane crash that has left both of them in critical condition. By God’s grace, they survived the impact—but they now face a long and uncertain road to recovery.

Both individuals were life-flighted from the crash site to UNC trauma center equipped to handle the severity of their injuries. The emergency care, air transport, and ongoing intensive treatment have quickly resulted in overwhelming medical expenses. Their families are doing everything they can to support them, but they cannot bear this burden alone.

We are asking for your prayers, your love, and, if you’re able, your financial support. Every gift—no matter the size—will go directly toward:

Life flight/air ambulance costs

ICU and surgical expenses

Rehabilitation and long-term care

Support for their families during this difficult time

Terry and Scott are fighters. They are beloved children of God, and we are standing in faith that He is not done with their story. Please consider joining us in lifting them up during this incredibly hard chapter.

We will continue to post updates here as we receive them. Your support—spiritually, emotionally, and financially—means the world to us.

Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18



