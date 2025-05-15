Aid for Plane Crash Survivors Terry & Scott

Monthly Goal:
USD $25,000
Total Raised:
USD $6,700
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Terry Gallagher
Support Terry Gallagher and Scott Reilly After Devastating Plane Crash
On Wednesday, May 7th, our dear friends/loved ones, Terry Gallagher & Scott Reilly, were involved in a tragic plane crash that has left both of them in critical condition. By God’s grace, they survived the impact—but they now face a long and uncertain road to recovery.
Both individuals were life-flighted from the crash site to UNC trauma center equipped to handle the severity of their injuries. The emergency care, air transport, and ongoing intensive treatment have quickly resulted in overwhelming medical expenses. Their families are doing everything they can to support them, but they cannot bear this burden alone.
We are asking for your prayers, your love, and, if you’re able, your financial support. Every gift—no matter the size—will go directly toward:
Terry and Scott are fighters. They are beloved children of God, and we are standing in faith that He is not done with their story. Please consider joining us in lifting them up during this incredibly hard chapter.
We will continue to post updates here as we receive them. Your support—spiritually, emotionally, and financially—means the world to us.
Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly.
Praying for complete healing!
Prayers for a quick recovery!
Get well soon.
Sending LOVE and Prayers !
Our prayers are with you as you recover 💕
Hoping they both have a swift recovery ❤️🩹
Get well soon
Best Wishes in their recoveries!
Praying for Terry’s recovery!❤️
Everyday is a step forward. Thinking of you both as you get well!
Praying for you!
🙏🙏
Be patient in your recovery
