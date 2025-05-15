Campaign Image

Aid for Plane Crash Survivors Terry & Scott

Campaign created by Rachel Gallagher

Campaign funds will be received by Terry Gallagher

Support Terry Gallagher and Scott Reilly After Devastating Plane Crash

On Wednesday, May 7th, our dear friends/loved ones, Terry Gallagher & Scott Reilly, were involved in a tragic plane crash that has left both of them in critical condition. By God’s grace, they survived the impact—but they now face a long and uncertain road to recovery.

Both individuals were life-flighted from the crash site to UNC trauma center equipped to handle the severity of their injuries. The emergency care, air transport, and ongoing intensive treatment have quickly resulted in overwhelming medical expenses. Their families are doing everything they can to support them, but they cannot bear this burden alone.

We are asking for your prayers, your love, and, if you’re able, your financial support. Every gift—no matter the size—will go directly toward:

  • Life flight/air ambulance costs
  • ICU and surgical expenses
  • Rehabilitation and long-term care
  • Support for their families during this difficult time

Terry and Scott are fighters. They are beloved children of God, and we are standing in faith that He is not done with their story. Please consider joining us in lifting them up during this incredibly hard chapter.

We will continue to post updates here as we receive them. Your support—spiritually, emotionally, and financially—means the world to us.

Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for complete healing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a quick recovery!

Al Kruckeberg
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon.

Ginny Chenet
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending LOVE and Prayers !

Aunt Gayle and Bj
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Our prayers are with you as you recover 💕

Aunt Janice and Uncle Ric
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hoping they both have a swift recovery ❤️‍🩹

Noah Gunter
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon

Brad and Lorrin Nykiel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Best Wishes in their recoveries!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Terry’s recovery!❤️

Cheryl Prosser
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Everyday is a step forward. Thinking of you both as you get well!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff and Linda Giersbrook
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!

Pam and Joe
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Camee Jastromb
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Andrew Doorey
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Todd Saltzman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jon Brockhoff
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Be patient in your recovery

