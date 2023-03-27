Terminal Cancer and Stranded

Hello. I have stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and I'm also a full-time van lifer ( due to dv) and my van is broken. All of my cancer treatments are stopped right now. I'm literally parked until I can get it repaired with my rescue dogs. I'm already almost 2 weeks behind my treatments. I have no family and have used all my resources along with a friend's. I have to get a part on my transmission,brakes, a pulley and a few other things. I'm very scared!! I don't want my cancer to spread more. I'm also on a feeding tube, and have pots disease. Thank you for any consideration! God Bless!