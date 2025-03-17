Teresa's Smile Fund

Help Teresa Bite Back!

Teresa Polychronis, a beloved member of our community, is in need of dentures. With your generous contribution, we can help take care of Teresa's dental bills and bring back her smile!

History:

Teresa is in excellent health, but began to have problems with her teeth one year ago when several fell out or began to show damage due to her age. An initial estimate of the dental repairs needed at that time was daunting, and since then, Teresa has been living on smoothies, pureés, and other soft foods. While her resourceful nature and knowledge of nutrition have kept her going, Teresa and her doctor both agree that being able to chew solid food will be important for her health as she continues to age.

Your contribution:

100% of proceeds from your contribution to this fundraiser will go towards paying for Teresa's dental bills for her to receive dentures.

About Teresa:

Teresa (96), who is of Greek and Swedish heritage, is a resident of the Upper West Side, a local legend in the NYC Orthodox Christian community, and a dearly loved great-grandmother to her seven adopted great-grandchildren. After a pioneering career as a female journalist and a lifetime of service dedicated to the Orthodox Church, Teresa spends much of her time at Saint Mary Magdalen Orthodox Church. There, she tirelessly leads the Birthday Brigade and can even recite from memory every parishioner's name, birthday, and favorite cake! She is also an active participant in our community events —lending her sharp insights and wisdom to guest discussions, faithfully attending our Women's Ministry events, and even hosting a special Sweden-themed coffee hour. In addition, Teresa continues to adopt honorary great-grandchildren, praying for their lives and encouraging them with her kind words. She has lived a lifetime of love and generosity, making a tremendous difference in the lives of those privileged to call her a friend. With your help, we can all show Teresa how much she means to us and get her back in chewing condition in time for the Paschal Feast!