Temporary Financial Support

Hi!

I am intentionally choosing not to approach this situation from a place of helplessness. This is the first time I have faced this kind of financial challenge, and I am not seeking sympathy, I am looking for a practical solution to overcome a temporary expense and move forward responsibly.





Due to an extended medical leave, my monthly income has been significantly reduced over the past several months. While I'm still employed, my current benefit covers only my basic living expenses, and I have fallen behind on essential bills.





I need to raise €900 by August 10 to catch up on overdue bills and avoid further financial consequences.





This is not a request to fund a lifestyle or solve long-term financial problems. It's simply a request for help getting through an unusually difficult period while I recover and work toward financial stability again.





If you're able to contribute—whether it's €5, €10, or any amount you're comfortable with I would be sincerely grateful.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you choose to give.





Sending love.















