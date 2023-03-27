TeenZen was created with a simple goal: to make mental health and emotional wellbeing support easier and safer for teenagers to access.

Adolescence can be a difficult time. Young people may face anxiety, loneliness, bullying, academic pressure, family challenges, social isolation, and many other emotional difficulties. Yet many teenagers struggle to find support that feels accessible, private, safe, and designed specifically for their age group.

TeenZen brings together digital tools and resources created specifically for adolescents, including mood tracking, journaling, guided wellbeing activities, breathing exercises, educational programs, emotional support, and access to mental health professionals.

We believe young people should not have to wait until they reach a crisis point before they can find support.

Why We Are Fundraising

Developing and expanding TeenZen requires continuous investment in technology, safety, professional content, mental health expertise, accessibility, and outreach.

Your donation will help us continue improving the platform and make its resources available to more teenagers, including young people who may face barriers to accessing traditional support.

Your Support Can Help

Your contribution can help us:

Expand access to TeenZen for more teenagers. Develop new mental health and wellbeing resources. Strengthen safety and safeguarding systems. Support the development of educational and therapeutic content. Expand partnerships with schools, youth organizations, and mental health professionals. Make support more accessible to young people from different backgrounds and communities.

Our Vision

We want to build a future where teenagers can access trustworthy mental health and wellbeing support before their struggles become overwhelming.

Every young person deserves to feel heard, understood, and supported.

Your donation can help us reach more teenagers and give them the tools and support they need to take care of their mental wellbeing.

Help us make mental health support more accessible to the next generation.

Support TeenZen today.

www.teenzen.org