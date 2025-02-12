Teddy Spring Break Service Trip in Mexico

Hey everyone,

This spring break, I am taking on the opportunity of traveling with the Duke Catholic Center to the town of Tres Reyes, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to build homes. I'll also be working with locals, visiting the needy, organizing games for children, and helping some elderly in Cancún. Though within the Cancún area, home to the popular vacation destination we know of, the communities I'll be working in are far away from the tourist-filled coast towns and have not benefitted directly from the tourism boom of the last few decades. They have been identified as communities that could use some help.

Our activities on the trip are organized by Misión Maya, a Mexican organization dedicated to helping the Mayan communities in the Yucatan peninsula. We will be working with Misión Maya also in partnership with the NC State Catholic Ministry.

I was able to receive a scholarship to cover my program expenses, but I still need to find a way to pay for flights to and from Cancún, which amount to $700. I have decided to pay at least $200 myself for my flights, and see how much I can raise to cover the remaining $500.

I hope that you can help me take on what I believe will be a wonderful opportunity for me to live out my faith and also have a lot of fun through immersive cultural experiences in Mexico.