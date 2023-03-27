Safety for Vulnerable Youth and DV victims

We're raising funds to launch a nonprofit focused on tech privacy and safety. Our work will bring together telecommunication companies and local agencies to empower people, especially teens and women of low income, against technology tracking and its harms. We'll address privacy concerns, human trafficking risks, and domestic violence.

​As a domestic violence survivor, I am dedicated to restoring privacy and freedom to individuals in crisis. I am currently raising funds and securing strategic partnerships with city officials and advocacy networks to bring this project to life. aurapolicy.network |





Life-Saving Tech: Shielding Victims of Human Trafficking & Domestic Violence Empowerment Through Privacy: Encrypted Tech to Save At-Risk Lives Every single day, survivors of human trafficking, sex trafficking, domestic violence, and families searching for missing children face an invisible, deadly barrier: digital surveillance. When a victim tries to escape an abuser or trafficker, their phone is often monitored, tracked, or compromised. A single unsecured text or email can expose their location, putting their lives—and the lives of those trying to help them—in immediate danger. We are founding Aura Network to solve this critical vulnerability. enabled by technology misuse.





We're committed to giving people the tools and knowledge to protect themselves in an increasingly connected world.





Your support will help us get this vital work off the ground. Thank you for standing with us.