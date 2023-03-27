GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Safety for Vulnerable Youth and DV victims

Goal$9,550 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMark Guthrie

Safety for Vulnerable Youth and DV victims

We're raising funds to launch a nonprofit focused on tech privacy and safety. Our work will bring together telecommunication companies and local agencies to empower people, especially teens and women of low income, against technology tracking and its harms. We'll address privacy concerns, human trafficking risks, and domestic violence.

​As a domestic violence survivor, I am dedicated to restoring privacy and freedom to individuals in crisis. I am currently raising funds and securing strategic partnerships with city officials and advocacy networks to bring this project to life. aurapolicy.network |


Life-Saving Tech: Shielding Victims of Human Trafficking & Domestic Violence Empowerment Through Privacy: Encrypted Tech to Save At-Risk Lives Every single day, survivors of human trafficking, sex trafficking, domestic violence, and families searching for missing children face an invisible, deadly barrier: digital surveillance. When a victim tries to escape an abuser or trafficker, their phone is often monitored, tracked, or compromised. A single unsecured text or email can expose their location, putting their lives—and the lives of those trying to help them—in immediate danger. We are founding Aura Network to solve this critical vulnerability. enabled by technology misuse.


We're committed to giving people the tools and knowledge to protect themselves in an increasingly connected world.


Your support will help us get this vital work off the ground. Thank you for standing with us.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,090 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve