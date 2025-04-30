One Heart Ministry International Team Uganda 2025

In 2024 I went on a missions trip to Uganda as part of a group called One Heart Ministry International, an overseas outreach/missionary group founded by my parents. We brought donations of school/education supplies to local primary (elementary-level) schools and worked to encourage the children of the communities we visited to continue their education as far as possible. I have been invited to return this year, but I cannot afford to pay for the trip out of my own pocket like I did last time and have to raise funds another way. I have until July to raise the funds needed for the trip.

Uganda is a beautiful country full of wonderfully kind people, but previous armed conflicts and political unrest has left scars on the nation rightly called "The Pearl of Africa." Unemployment is high in the region, with some people taking desperate measures to provide for themselves from selling mismatched sandals on the side of the road to outright criminal acts. Our mission would be working primarily with Excel Kids, a local boarding school that seeks to combat the darkness in the region by raising up a new generation ready and equipped to create a better future for their communities.

We will be working with Excel Kids as well as other local schools to encourage them and assist in educating the children they look after, as well as showing them the love of Jesus so that as they grow up they can enrich both their local communities and the Kingdom of Heaven. Additionally, we will be going on safari with a company that gives back to the students and local communities, as well as employing locals and providing them with good jobs.

$3,800 is the total amount required for me personally to take this trip and serve the kingdom overseas. 2% of every donation will go to GiveSendGo, and whether or not enough is raised for me to personally go on the trip I will ensure than any money received from this fundraiser goes to One Heart to assist them on this and future outreach operations they undertake.