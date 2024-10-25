Campaign Image

NC Hurricane Relief

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $520

Campaign created by Michael Mehaffey

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Mehaffey

NC Hurricane Relief

North Carolina Hurricane Helene recovery.

The Chaotic Grind Show, is raising money to help the people who lost everything due to the hurricane. We are in contact with people and groups that are on the ground. They money will be going to people and small businesses that lost absolutely everything or close to it. We thank you for your donation as it will help people in need.

Recent Donations
Show:
Andrew Walendziewicz
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

Chaotic Grind

Landers family
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

The Chaotic Grind Family
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

Rob seigh Reese seigh
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

JasonS
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Kamala

The Chaotic Grind show
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo