NC Hurricane Relief

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $520
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Mehaffey
North Carolina Hurricane Helene recovery.
The Chaotic Grind Show, is raising money to help the people who lost everything due to the hurricane. We are in contact with people and groups that are on the ground. They money will be going to people and small businesses that lost absolutely everything or close to it. We thank you for your donation as it will help people in need.
Chaotic Grind
Kamala
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.