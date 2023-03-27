Taylor's Team: Cooperstown Summer Adventure

Hello family and friends!





We're reaching out to share an exciting opportunity for the little baseball heroes in our lives. Taylor Anderson and his team are gearing up for a big adventure, a chance to play at Cooperstown next summer.





These kind and hardworking boys are coming together to fundraise for this incredible journey. They are passionate about the game and believe in generosity and giving back to the community. This experience is all about building lasting memories and valuable life lessons as they prepare for this adventure when they turn 12.





Your support would mean so much to these young athletes. Thank you for standing with them on this journey!