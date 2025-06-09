Tanis Cain Memorial Fund

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $6,790
Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Whitaker
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Tanis Cain — a daughter, a friend, and most importantly, a devoted mother to her two beautiful children, Maddison and Terra.
Tanis was a woman of strength, warmth, and deep compassion. Her laughter could light up a room, and her love for her children was her guiding force. Though her time with us was far too short, the impact she made will live on in every life she touched.
Much of Tanis’s gift for bringing people together found a home at 3rd Turn Brewing, where she worked as a bartender. But to call her simply a bartender doesn’t begin to tell the story. She was the heart of the room — the smiling face behind the bar who remembered your name, your story, and your favorite drink. Through countless conversations, shared laughs, and genuine moments, Tanis cultivated a sense of belonging that turned patrons into friends and strangers into family. That brewery wasn’t just a workplace — it became a vibrant hub of connection and community because of her presence.
Now, in the wake of this unimaginable loss, we are coming together to support Maddison and Terra as they face a future without their mom. We are raising funds to help with immediate needs, future education, and the support systems that will help them grow surrounded by the same love their mother gave so freely.
If you are able, please consider donating — no contribution is too small. Your generosity will help ensure Tanis’s legacy continues through her daughters.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, your support, and for helping us honor the incredible life and legacy of Tanis Cain.
We are so sorry for your loss. Tanis is a beautiful soul, may she rest in peace
May you rest in peace Tanis, and angels watch over your girls.
Your entire family is in our prayers. Bless those sweet little angels now and for the rest of their lives.
My deepest condolences and prayers are with your family
Our sincere condolences to Tanis's entire family
June 9th, 2025
Hello All,
Thank you all so much for your generosity! It's been a awe inspiring week, people have really come together to support the Cain family.
With all that said, i am moving the majority of the funds through a transfer to Susan(Mother of Tanis) which should constitute most of the funds given.
When the rest clear i will make a second transfer.
If there are any questions please reach out the me at joshwhitaker@hotmail.com
