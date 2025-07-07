Supporting Tammi Williams Victory Lap!

Hi, this is Theresa, one of Tammi's sisters. This story is from my perspective and my words. Tammi's journey of discovery and healing from cancer started over two-years ago (and maybe even longer if its somehow associated with other ailments). The discovery was her deeper relationship with her Lord and Savior - Jesus Christ!! Tammi experienced the love of Christ and followed her obedience into water baptism. She was fully aware and fully enveloped with the Holy Spirit. The Lord continues to give her strength, patience, wisdom and discernment to move when she needs too for his care of just not the ailment, but for her soul, heart and body. The Lord is interested in ALL of you and not just pieces. She has diligently sought out and applied too many holistic modalities to count on your fingers and toes. Her mind and heart are amazingly strong and full of love and grace. BUT, she is ready to be done with this lingering pestilence and live in freedom. All current tests indicate the pestilence is weaker and superficial. Her body has never been stronger.

The Block Cancer Integrative Center designs a very personal treatment plan for you. She and Gerald will be traveling back to the Chicago area once every three weeks for the chemotherapy and holistic IV's. She would do it locally, but the centers near her do not cater to her design plan nor all the holistic options. Therefore, they will be flying at least six times over the next 4 to 5 months to receive 6 chemo treatments.

The Givesendgo campaign has been created for those who have already sought for a way to give! Those who can give in the forms of cleaning house, food preparation, grocery shopping, etc... please do that! Faith in Action is Amazing for them and you! :) All prayers are welcome and treasured!