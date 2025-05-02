Help Bring This Hilarious, Heartwarming West Virginia Teacher Story to the Big Screen!

Hi friends,

We’re making a movie and not just any movie. Talking Out of School is a zany, inspiring, and true story based on the life of Lexsana Pilewski-Carr, a beloved (and slightly wild) West Virginia teacher who finally decided to spill decades’ worth of unforgettable classroom stories in her bestselling memoir.

Now, we’re turning her book into a feature film, and we need your help to do it!

Starring Dean Cain and Jana Lee Hamblin, and shot in the actual Clarksburg classrooms where these stories happened, this film is a celebration of teachers, small towns, second chances, and the power of laughter in learning. From flying chairs to hot county deputies, Mrs. P-C’s story is funny, real, and deeply human.

We’re raising funds to help cover production costs, equipment rentals, location fees, and to provide opportunities for local volunteers, students, and aspiring actors to be part of the film. This is more than a movie.... it’s a community celebration and we need your help!

How You Can Help:

🎬 Donate whatever you can. Every dollar helps!

🎬 Share this campaign with friends, family, and fellow teachers!

🎬 Consider becoming a sponsor or production partner!

All donors will be thanked in the film’s credits and donors over $200 will receive VIP invites to the local premiere in Clarksburg, WV and opportunities to visit the set!

Let’s come together to bring this Harrison County West Virginia story to life. Join us in celebrating the legacy of teachers like Mrs. P-C who never just taught lessons—but lived them.

Donate today and help us shout these stories from the rooftops—because some things are just too good to keep in the classroom.

Questions or want to get involved? Email Producer Cindy Lowther at: jcfilmswvcasting@gmail.com

Thank you for believing in faith, family, and the power of story.