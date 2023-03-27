Taking My Life Back

This is going to be one of the most vulnerable and probably humiliating posts I will ever make but there is nothing I wont do to protect my children and honestly I am notorious for not asking for help even when I so desperately need it. I am posting here because I am too afraid to post it publicly and have the wrong individuals see it. A lot of you have been with me for many many years and I know God will do His thing. 3 years ago I left my abusive marriage. I lost everything I went from being a successful business owner who was confident and motivated and unstoppable to a shell of myself. I became paranoid. Scared. The abuse didn’t stop after I left it got 20 x worse to the point that there were moments I didn’t think I could go on or that my life was worth fighting for. I attempted suicide July of 2023 and by the grace of God He said He wasn’t finished with me yet and I am so thankful because looking back I cannot imagine leaving my children, but it goes to show the depths of abuse and just what it can do to not only your body but your mind. I was diagnosed with CPTSD and it has been a fight to heal and find myself ever since. I have spent every day trying to create the most peaceful and safe environment for my children. I am their SOLE provider. Their 24/7. It is just me and them. And for 3 years their father has tormented me alongside his girlfriend. And now because they are aware that I am severely behind on rent and at risk of losing our home they are threatening to take me to court for custody claiming I am not financially fit or stable. Although I have been the one doing it all for 14 years. He can no longer abuse me physically, emotionally, verbally, financially or sexually so he is now resorting to attempting to abuse me through the courts. Do I think he will succeed? No, I have God on my side. But what I do know is I am drowning. I need help. I cannot lose our home, our neighborhood, our safe space or my children’s school. I do not have a village. I want to get ahead. Be caught up with rent and do my best to jump back into business and succeed again for my babies. They are kicking me while I’m down and I refuse to let them win. Ultimately I would like to get to a place where I can move us away but for now I need to just get my head back above water. I am so tired of living in fear, feeling like they are setting me up. Creating false narratives and trying to paint me crazy when all I’ve done is take care of these children and try so hard to shield them from the abuse that almost ended my life. If you feel led to donate by all means please do, I do not like asking for help but I know I have no choice. Thank you if you made it this far, and if anything else please pray for my peace, protection, and abundance over my finances because God knows how hard I am trying and exactly what we need to turn this around.