Syers Family

Nonetheless, Kevin Syers is far and away the best boss I've ever worked for and with. He and his family are enduring a great deal right now. If you know Kevin, or you work with him, there is a good chance you are one of the lucky folks who can count him as a friend.



I've been thinking about this battle he is fighting, and what to do for the man, what to say to the man, if the worst outcome becomes the reality for he and his kin. I couldn't think of anything to say, nor could I think of anything I could do except pray to the God I believe in, and ask for a miracle of healing for his mother. With respect and deference to the faith traditions and beliefs of those who know Kevin, I'm asking you to lend your voice to a chorus of support for our mutual friend.



If you can contribute please do. Know that nothing is obligatory or required. In point of fact, I'm certain that Kevin would refuse monetary assistance if he knew this campaign was being organized. This is just a humble gesture offered in the hope of easing burdens, and hopefully reminding Kevin and his family that the Pirate Cruë of 198 has his back.



Thank you for your time.