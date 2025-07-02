Housing Ministry for Single Mothers & Children

Goal:
USD $1,200,000
Raised:
USD $175
Every mother deserves a safe place to tuck her child in at night.
But for far too many single mothers, that simple act of peace feels out of reach.
Right now, families with children make up 30% of the homeless population in the U.S., and 85% of those families are led by single mothers.
These aren’t just statistics.
They’re women!! Many are doing everything they can, with very little help. She just needs a place to breathe, heal, and rebuild.
We’re Building That Place.
Shepherd’s Village Ohio is a faith-based housing ministry launching in 2025 to provide 24 months of safe, stable housing for single mothers and their children.
But it’s more than just a place to live — it’s a place to encounter God’s love, finish school, grow in confidence, and raise children in peace and security.
Our model includes:
💡 Why We Need You Right Now
We’re ready to begin! However, like every house that’s ever been built, the foundation has to be laid first.
To officially form this nonprofit housing ministry in the state of Ohio and IRS, we need to raise $1,000 to cover state and federal filing fees. That’s it. That’s the starting line.
We’re believing for 40 compassionate people to give just $25 each to help us cross this first threshold.
Your gift will literally open the door for this vision to move forward.
🛠️ What Your Gift Will Do
Establish the legal nonprofit structure
Cover mandatory state and federal filings
Allow us to open a ministry bank account and begin official fundraising
Activate our vision for mothers and children waiting for someone to believe in them
You’re not just giving to paperwork. You’re helping build a legacy of safety, faith, and purpose for families who have known far too much fear.
🕊️ What’s Ahead
We believe big. Because God’s vision is big.
To fully bring Shepherd’s Village Ohio to life, complete with housing units, staff, educational resources, and wraparound services, we will need to raise upwards of $1.2 million over time.
That amount allows us to build or buy & renovate a 16-unit apartment complex, at an estimated $75,000 per unit, providing safe, secure and dignified housing for families in need.
But that’s not what we’re asking for today.
Today, we’re asking for $1,000. Just $25 from 40 people. That’s how legacy begins.
Will you help us take this first faithful step?
❤️ Join Us
Give.
Pray.
Share.
And help us give hope a home — starting today.
God bless you for the wonderful work you're undertaking. May heaven's overflow be your portion.
God bless this organization. It is needed.
Isaiah 1:17
