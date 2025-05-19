Supporting Susan Roberts

In November 2024, my grandmother was diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma, which is a very aggressive form of brain cancer. By February 2025, the tumor had grown six times in size. My grandma had brain surgery on February 13th with removal of 90% of the tumor! Radiation and Chemotherapy followed for several weeks. Unfortunately, her latest MRI shows that the remaining parts of the tumor have continued to grow even with aggressive treatments.

It is our hope to give her a fantastic life with what time she has remaining which isn't very long. We are looking at a few months at best.

Her first wish is a trip to the Oregon coast and down to the Redwoods in California. My mom, two of my siblings, and I will be taking her on this trip within the next few weeks. We have a couple of small trips/activities planned with other family members as well. We hope to get as much in as possible as soon as we can.

My grandma, Susan, is one of the most amazing people you could meet. She served as a Marine during VietNam, raised two girls on her own, jumped into politics early on and has served her city, county and State in all aspects. She is currently a county Commissioner but will be retiring soon due to her most recent medical diagnosis.

We are truly grateful to anyone who chooses to help me and my family give my grandma a wonderful trip.

Thank you, more than you will ever know.