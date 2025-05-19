Supporting Susan Roberts

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $4,895
Campaign funds will be received by Alix Christman
In November 2024, my grandmother was diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma, which is a very aggressive form of brain cancer. By February 2025, the tumor had grown six times in size. My grandma had brain surgery on February 13th with removal of 90% of the tumor! Radiation and Chemotherapy followed for several weeks. Unfortunately, her latest MRI shows that the remaining parts of the tumor have continued to grow even with aggressive treatments.
It is our hope to give her a fantastic life with what time she has remaining which isn't very long. We are looking at a few months at best.
Her first wish is a trip to the Oregon coast and down to the Redwoods in California. My mom, two of my siblings, and I will be taking her on this trip within the next few weeks. We have a couple of small trips/activities planned with other family members as well. We hope to get as much in as possible as soon as we can.
My grandma, Susan, is one of the most amazing people you could meet. She served as a Marine during VietNam, raised two girls on her own, jumped into politics early on and has served her city, county and State in all aspects. She is currently a county Commissioner but will be retiring soon due to her most recent medical diagnosis.
We are truly grateful to anyone who chooses to help me and my family give my grandma a wonderful trip.
Thank you, more than you will ever know.
Keep up the fight " Miss Daisy"! We are thinking and praying for you and your family.
Love to this feisty woman who reminds me of my own Gram.
You are the best Susan and a wonderful role model we should all aspire to.
Have a fabulous trip down the coast with your family! Enjoy every minute. Thank you for all your service, commitment, compassion, common-sense and wit. Make sure you share that shortbread recipe! Big hugs. You're the best. Nils, Anette, Silje and Nikolai
We love you so much. Much love to you and your family threw this process.
My prayers to the whole family as you navigate this path. Thank you, Susan for your tireless service to Wallowa County.
❤️❤️❤️
Susan, thank you for always being kind and a loving human. I know you will be surrounded by so many people who love you.. praying for those left behind. Until we meet again safe journeys. Love you
Prayers
Hugs to all of you.
Dear Susan: With deep gratitude, I send this gift. Of all the reasons to admire and thank you for your public and military service, I most honor you for ensuring long-forgotten African American servicemen from Wallowa County are named at the Fountain of Honor—a lasting gift to me and to the communities of Maxville and Wallowa. With love as you journey on, Pearl Alice
Our prayers are with you all.
I’m praying for you all during this time.
We love you Susan! ❤️
