Support Susan Miller in her Fight Against Cancer

On January 20th, 2025 in Washington DC there was much celebration, joy, and excitement as President Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States of America. However, amid all the festivities there was one thing missing - Susan Miller of NYC!

For anyone standing and defending FREEDOM and LIBERTY in New York City over the last decade, they would certainly know Susan Miller. Susan Miller has attended, supported, and contributed to virtually every Trump, Back-the-Blue, Anti-Mask, Anti-Shutdown, Anti-Mandate, Anti-VAXX, Flag Drop, Paint Drop, and J6 rally held in NYC, Albany, Washington DC, and beyond. Her incredible patriotism, love of FREEDOM, and unwavering support for President Trump has been front and center for all to see and witness.

I am reminded of a stealth "Paint Drop" mission very late one summer evening in New York City in front of Trump Tower at the BLM street mural. There, a 300lb 6'3" BLM supporter approached our group spewing hate, vulgarity, and threats. Susan Miller - standing a full 5'2" - without a moments hesitation went right up the antagonist, looked up into his eyes, gave him a peace of her mind - putting him in his place. We all felt concern for her safety, but as a shock to each of us - he shut up, turned around, and disappeared away into the night. That is Susan Miller - fearless, tenacious, and full of that Boston Irish moxie.

Susan Miller was born in Boston, MA and grew up as a child in Maine. In 1990 she sold her business in Vermont and came to New York City, where she presently lives. She is the daughter of a decorated World War II hero who stormed the beaches of Normandy. Her mom was an artist and a socialite. Her family has always been very spiritual, loving to all, helpful to anyone in need, and just all-around fun. Over the years as an only child, she lost her parents leaving her without an immediate family here in NYC. This is one of the reasons she has become such a huge part of the NYC Freedom-Fighting community.

On August 16, 2024 Susan was diagnosed with Stage 4 Gastro-Intestinal and Esophageal cancer which metastasized very quickly. She was told that if she did not respond to Chemotherapy then she would have no more than 3 months to live. Her response? "Get the F**K Out!" in typical Susan Miller fashion. During this time and over the next 2 months Susan would find it nearly impossible to keep any food down, experienced significant swelling, and every five days would have to go to the doctors to drain the fluid that had built up in her body. During this time she lost over 45 pounds.

By the middle of October, Susan was finally stable enough to begin Chemotherapy - twice monthly - which brought on a whole new set of complications. She is expected to continue Chemotherapy indefinitely, or until the Cancer goes into remission. Today she has regained some of her weight - going from 95lbs to 109lbs - and is able to eat, and the Chemotherapy seems to have slowed the growth dramatically. The swelling she previously experienced has been reduced by 80%. In two months she will have a CAT scan that will determine just how effective the Chemotherapy has been.

Susan Miller currently has the opportunity to consult with an alternative medicine Oncologist who has had tremendous results in working with cancer patients - several of whom are cancer-free today. Unfortunately, her insurance will not cover the cost for the consult, nor the regimen that this Oncologist is expected to prescribe once reviewing her medical records. For this reason, we are launching this fundraiser campaign to get Susan Miller the funds necessary to give her the best chance to beat the cancer, and potentially save her life. We ask that you prayerfully support this campaign in any way you are able to - even it is just a note of support, a prayer, or a few dollars.

At one of Susan's recent medical appointments her doctor said, "I don't understand how you have done all of this on your own. You are very determined!" Susan Miller responded, "I am - I AM GOING TO BEAT THIS!" While there is a long way to go, time is of the essence to get Susan Miller the consultation and treatment she desperately needs. Just as Susan Miller has been there to support all efforts to save our great nation, let's help our dear friend in her time of need. May God richly bless all those that are able to contribute to this endeavor.

All proceeds from this campaign will be received directly by Susan Miller. Thank you in advance for your generous support!

-written by Randy Ireland on behalf of Susan Miller