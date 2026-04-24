Surgery Recovery fund

On August 3rd 2026 I was awoken at 11pm to severe stomach pain. So bad I was taken to the hospital. After tests and scans it was determined I had acute Gallbladder inflammation, stones and High liver enzymes. I was sent home and taken off work to start antibiotics. Fast forward to that following Friday, the 7th I returned to work and throughout the night progressively got worse. On Saturday August 8th, after awaking I again returned to the ER. The doctor immediately placed me on a IV and did more scans. I was advised I’d be rushed to emergency surgery in Jackson. On Sunday August, 9th that surgery took place. Since then I’ve been out of work with no Sick time or PTO. If you can find it In your heart, me and my family could use some help right now as this will be a whole without pay.