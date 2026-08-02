Surgery Recovery and Family Support

On July 12th, I sustained an injury that required surgery, just one day before I was supposed to start a new job. Without medical insurance, the surgical costs have added up quickly. On top of that, my recovery means I won't be able to work for a while, and bills are piling up.





My wife, our four children, and our fur babies depend on me, and right now is a very devastating time for our family. I'm raising money to help cover the medical bills from surgery and the everyday expenses we're facing while I recover and get back on my feet.





Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult season. Thank you for standing with my family.