Surgery Recovery and Care Support

I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be having surgery to remove my prostate. After the procedure, I'll need help with recovery, and it's more complicated than a typical post-surgery situation.





I have previous conditions that affects my balance, I am a fall risk so I won't be able to move around safely for a while. I had 2 back surgeries and the last one I ended up with nerve damage that effects standing to long and I dont walk very well because of this which ended up putting me on disability. I'll need a catheter during my healing, which means bed rest is essential. I'm on eleven prescriptions a day, and my recovery will take time.

During this period, I'll need help with everyday things I can't do myself: caring for my two dogs, feeding, walking, and making sure they're looked after, and preparing meals for me while I heal. I don't have a car, so getting to the grocery store means relying on Uber, which adds up quickly. Medicare covers rides to my doctor's appointments, but not much else. Every visit to my doctor means another $50 co-pay. Between my pain management doctor, my neurologist, my urologist, my surgeon, my primary care physician it ads up.

I also have a $7,500 deductible I'm facing. My monthly Social Security disability benefit doesn't leave anything after my bills are paid. On top of everything else, my 13-year-old dog Tanner needs a tumor removed from his leg.

I appreciate anything you can do to help with my situation,

Thank you for standing with me.