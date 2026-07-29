Surgery for my 4 year old daughter

Our family is reaching out with humble hearts to ask for help for our daughter. She has been struggling with ongoing ear problems that have caused pain, discomfort, and affected her quality of life. After numerous doctor visits, specialists have determined that she needs a myringotomy

Without this procedure, she is at risk for repeated ear infections, hearing loss, speech and language delays, balance issues, and permanent damage to her ears. No child should have to live in constant pain or face the possibility of lifelong complications from a condition that can be treated.

As parents, we want nothing more than to see our daughter healthy, happy, and able to enjoy being a kid. Unfortunately, the financial burden of surgery, medical appointments, medications, and recovery costs has become overwhelming. Asking for help is not easy, but we are doing everything we can to give her the care she needs.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, your kindness will help us move one step closer to getting her surgery and giving her the chance to heal. If you are unable to give, sharing our fundraiser with your family and friends would mean just as much.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, prayers, support, and generosity. Every donation and every share brings us closer to helping our daughter hear better, feel better, and live the healthy childhood she deserves.



