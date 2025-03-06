Help Liam Get Emergency Surgery

Profe Jose Carlos and Julieta are dear friends of mine from Mexico. They have been actively serving vulnerable communities and children with disabilities in Chiapas, Nuevo León and Baja California México. Their son, Liam, recently fell and broke his femur requiring emergency surgery tomorrow, March 7, 2025. His family is in need of $5,000 USD to cover the cost of the surgery so that Liam can begin the long healing process.

Please help this family in need! Any amount - large or small - is a blessing. Thank you so much!

You can see his mother's message in Spanish below:

"Liam, nuestro chico fuerte y valiente, tuvo una caída que le ocasionó una fractura en el fémur. Desafortunadamente, requiere una cirugía de emergencia para colocar placa y clavos y unir sus huesos. El prognóstico es favorable sin embargo los costos médicos ascienden a 5 mil USD. Mi esposo, Jose Carlos, y yo nos hemos dedicado a trabajar a favor de comunidades vulneradas y personas con descapacidades en Chiapas, Nuevo León y Baja California México. Hoy necesitamos de su ayuda para poder darle la atención necesaria a nuestro pequeño lo más pronto posible. La cirugía está programada para mañana viernes, 7 de marzo, 2025."