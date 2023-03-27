Surgery for Daisy's Colon Cancer

My beloved 2-year-old fox terrier Daisy was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. I've drained my savings and sold everything I had of value to cover her treatment so far, but she needs one more major surgery that costs $3,500, money I just can't come up with.





To me, Daisy is my emotional support, my best friend, and my everything. I'm also on the verge of homelessness from exhausting all my finances on her life-saving surgeries.





Any donation helps and is greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance from Daisy and me.