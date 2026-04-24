Surgery for Boss's Torn Knee Ligament

My baby, Boss, is a 5-year-old French Bulldog, and we just found out he needs surgery. Today at the veterinary, we learned he has a torn ligament in his left back knee. Boss means the world to me, and I want to get him the care he needs to feel better. Surgery costs are adding up, and I'm asking for help to cover the expenses so Boss can have the procedure and start healing. Your support would mean so much to us.