Surgery, Cancer Treatment, and Education Support

I'm raising funds to help cover several major expenses my family is facing right now. I have an upcoming surgery for a tumor, which is a significant financial burden for us. At the same time, my mother is battling cancer and needs financial support for her treatment. I'm also trying to continue my education, and the costs that come with it add up quickly. We're facing several difficult expenses all at once, and any support would mean so much to us.





Your donation will help us cover these costs and give us a chance to focus on treatment, recovery, and my education during this challenging time. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also make a huge difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for standing with us.