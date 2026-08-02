Surgery and Recovery for Our Son in Uganda

In 2021, our adopted son in Uganda received difficult news about his health. A scan revealed peptic ulcers and a hole in one of his intestines. Compassion International helped cover emergency treatment, an NG tube to relieve pressure and antibiotics, but he has needed ongoing care.





Today, he lives with severe abdominal pain. As he shared with us recently, he cannot do physical work because of the pain, and his health limits what he can do each day. Since his mother passed away last year at age 35, he has also been supporting his younger brother and sister.





We have been helping with his living expenses and medical needs over the past few years. Now we want to help him get the surgery he needs and support him through his recovery. Your donation will help cover the surgical procedure and care during his healing time, so he can have better health and continue caring for his siblings.