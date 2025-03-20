Support the Neyland Family Missionary Truck

Hello!

Our family of eight serves as missionaries with a ministry called Eight Days of Hope, traveling across the United States to serve, love, and bring hope to those affected by natural and human disasters.

“Every two minutes, a child is trafficked for sexual exploitation in the United States.” (Anti-Trafficking International, Human Trafficking 101). There is a significant shortage of beds for trafficking survivors in the U.S., which is why we are passionate about building safe places where these victims can find peace and rest. Everyone has a role in ending human trafficking. Some, like us, build safe houses where victims can receive the long-term healing and restoration they need. Others run these facilities, and some—like you—support our mission to build such places.



We live out of our travel trailer, which we pull with a 12-passenger van. However, due to some recent repairs, we had to make on the floors of the camper, it has become too heavy for our van to pull, causing significant mechanical issues. We are asking if you would consider helping us purchase a six-door truck so that our family can continue traveling the country, pulling our camper, and helping those in need.



When disaster strikes, it creates opportunities to meet the immediate needs of families affected by tornadoes, hurricanes, and flooding. Our work includes mucking out houses, cutting trees off homes, and offering a listening ear as homeowners share memories of cherished family heirlooms that were destroyed by the storm. We can also address the homeowners' spiritual needs by meeting physical needs. A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to share the Gospel from Genesis to Revelation with a man from eastern Kentucky who had never heard the Gospel before despite being over 60 years old.



We strive to encourage others in their faith through God’s Word, prayer, and sharing our testimonies. After a storm, many people lose power, which often means they lose their food as well. Hungry people can become frustrated, so we provide them with physical food while also nurturing their souls through prayer and sharing about the true Bread of Life. Natural disasters leave many feeling hopeless and forgotten.



We want to assure these families that they are seen and not forgotten by returning several months after a storm to provide hope through the rebuilding of their homes and offering the eternal hope of a home that will never be destroyed. “And how will anyone go and tell them without being sent?



That is why the Scriptures say, ‘How beautiful are the feet of messengers who bring good news!’” — Romans 10:15 Please help us bring hope to the brokenhearted by supporting our need for a truck that our family can use in our ministry as we continue to be sent out.