Steve Loveless Medical and Mobility Support

Campaign created by Sherwood Hoyt

Campaign funds will be received by Steve Loveless

Steve is fighting health issues including Parkinson's disease.  He would like to be hardworking and independent again but his health has taken a toll--leaving him unemployed and struggling to afford appropriate medical care, daily expenses, and reliable transportation.

Having a lovely voice, Steve is a cantor at our mission church: St. Peter's Anglican Church of Souderton, PA (https://www.stpetersanglican.org, https://www.youtube.com/@saintpetersanglicanchurch/streams).  

Right now, Steve needs our help to cover medical expenses and secure a dependable car so he can regain his mobility and independence.  Every donation, big or small, will help.

