Steve Loveless Medical and Mobility Support

Steve is fighting health issues including Parkinson's disease. He would like to be hardworking and independent again but his health has taken a toll--leaving him unemployed and struggling to afford appropriate medical care, daily expenses, and reliable transportation.
Having a lovely voice, Steve is a cantor at our mission church: St. Peter's Anglican Church of Souderton, PA (https://www.stpetersanglican.org, https://www.youtube.com/@saintpetersanglicanchurch/streams).
Right now, Steve needs our help to cover medical expenses and secure a dependable car so he can regain his mobility and independence. Every donation, big or small, will help.
Supporting our friend through a tough time. Please join us. Thanks!
