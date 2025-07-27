Support The Sagginario Family

On a recent day that began like any other, the Sagginario family's life was turned upside down. Michael Sagginario was surrounded by federal agents in the parking lot of urgent care, where he was taking his disabled daughter who had a seizure which resulted in broken toes. The FBI directed him to drive home with his children so they could execute a raid on the family home.





After hours of ransacking his home, Michael was arrested on his front lawn and charged with possession of a firearm—while his children watched in confusion through the window.





Despite pretrial services recommending he be released under supervision and numerous community members writing letters on his behalf, Michael was detained.





Michael’s sudden arrest has placed the full weight of emotional and financial hardship on his family. They are now facing the overwhelming cost of legal defense, household bills, and care for their children—one of whom is disabled and requires 24 hour care which was lovingly provided by Michael - who was a full time stay at home father to his 4 children.





We are asking the community to rally in support of the Sagginarios. This is not just about a legal battle—it's about a family under pressure, trying to hold on to stability in the face of uncertainty.





Please help if you can. Any amount will go directly to supporting the family during this difficult time. And if you are unable to give, please share privately and respectfully.