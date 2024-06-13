Help Revival Farms Get Land!

To our amazing friends and supporters!

We are so close to closing on a beautiful wooded property on the shores of Lake Erie that Revival Farms could finally call home. However, due to some government changes in down payment requirements for the property, we are short $260,000. With the help of friends and family, we've gotten that number down to $200,000.

The property has private beach access, trailer and camping sites, trails, fenced-in fields for animals, a barn with stalls, and an orchard and gardens. We couldn't think of a better home for our Homestead School, Workshops and Farm Immersion Programs.

We want to offer the following to anyone willing to help:

Think of this option like a gift card—share $200 today, and it's worth $250 when you use it! Choose between our traditional skills workshops, camping, retreats, immersion programs, event rentals or homestead school fees. It does not expire and is transferrable to another person (for the total value).

Thank you all so much for all the love and support.