Help Malou Uy Pobeda Fight for Her Life

We come to you with heavy hearts and humble hopes. Our beloved sister, Malou Uy Pobeda, only 45 years old, is once again in the biggest battle of her life — a battle that she has fought bravely for years, but one that has now become too overwhelming to face alone.







Her Long, Painful Journey





Malou is no stranger to pain and perseverance. In 2021, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a diagnosis that shook our family to the core. Through sheer determination, unwavering faith, and the support of loved ones, she overcame it. She survived.





But in 2023, our world was turned upside down again. Malou was diagnosed with cervical cancer — a more aggressive and devastating illness. It spread rapidly, and she endured one painful treatment after another: chemotherapy, radiation, and multiple surgeries. The cancer affected her lower limbs so severely that doctors had no choice but to amputate her entire left leg from the cervix down to the foot.





Despite this life-altering trauma, Malou fought on.





She spent countless days in and out of hospitals, taking strong pain medications, going through physical and emotional agony, all while trying to remain strong for her daughter and family.





Now, in 2025, just when we thought things couldn't get worse, Malou was recently diagnosed with another malignant tumor — this time affecting her spine and intestines. She has already experienced sepsis due to infection and is currently in critical condition, once again confined in the hospital, heavily medicated, fighting pain and fighting for her life.





Why We Need Your Help





As a family, we have given everything we could. All our savings are gone. We have already spent millions in hospital bills, treatments, and medications. We’ve reached out to every government agency, politicians, senators, and charitable institutions we could think of. And yet, the reality is harsh: the financial need is still far too great.





We now turn to you, to the kindness of friends, family, and even strangers who may be moved by Malou’s story.





Without urgent financial help, her treatment may be stopped. Overdue hospital bills need to be paid immediately or no further care will be administered. Time is running out — and this could be the difference between life and death.





A Mother, A Sister, A Fighter





Malou is a mother to a 20-year-old daughter who depends on her. She dreams of seeing her child finish school, find love, live a full life — the kind of life Malou continues to fight for every single day.





She is a sister, a daughter, a friend — someone who has spent her life giving love, sharing strength, and showing faith even in the darkest of moments. Now, she needs all of us to rally around her.





How You Can Help





Any amount — no matter how small — will make a difference. It will go directly to covering her hospital bills, medication, continuing treatment, and essential care.





Bank of the Philippine Islands:

Malou Uy Pobeda

2449469723

And if you’re unable to donate, please include Malou in your prayers. We believe in miracles, and we believe that compassion can move mountains.





Let’s help Malou keep fighting. Let’s help her live.







Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.





With love and hope,

The Uy & Pobeda Family