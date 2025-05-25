Campaign Image

Please Support My Mom Latasha West

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $11,530

Campaign created by St Pierre Anilus

Campaign funds will be received by St Pierre Anilus

Dear fellow people of the community and Law Enforcement, this is my mother Latasha West who is asking for support due to her critical heart condition. Ms. West’s heart is pumping at only 8% while having a pacemaker which keeps her from being physically able to work. Ms. West needs to get a heart transplant ASAP and at this time she is on a waiting list. I Deputy Anilus have served in Law Enforcement in Monroe County as a correctional officer for 9 years and I also work as the assistant wrestling coach at Key West high school and have been training the youth in our Key West island community in multiple sports since graduating from college in 2016. My Mom, Ms. West is asking for assistance with her future medical bills and travel expenses because she will need to travel to and from a heart specialist in Mount Sinai in Miami. We have set a goal to raise 100k. May God bless you!  

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Christopher Aguanno
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hump
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Supersaucin
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Mama Dukes thank you for all you do for the community we

Nyx
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Nana, sending kisses 🩷

Alfredo
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you coach

Brittany Brown
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Chacha
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending all the prayers to Ms.Tasha🙏🏾

G Prinston
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Franklin Castillo
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️🙏🏻

Genevie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you forever

Quincy
$ 10000.00 USD
1 month ago

Bert Palacio
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

The Power That made the Body Heals The Body. Speak life. Smile and Laugh!!

Jr
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Chris schwartz
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Urszula Helena
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

sending much love

DJ
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️

B
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray God heals her!

Ty Torres
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless and hope / pray for the best

Tyree Robinson
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray god give you the strength you need for fast recovery.

