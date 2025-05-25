Please Support My Mom Latasha West

Dear fellow people of the community and Law Enforcement, this is my mother Latasha West who is asking for support due to her critical heart condition. Ms. West’s heart is pumping at only 8% while having a pacemaker which keeps her from being physically able to work. Ms. West needs to get a heart transplant ASAP and at this time she is on a waiting list. I Deputy Anilus have served in Law Enforcement in Monroe County as a correctional officer for 9 years and I also work as the assistant wrestling coach at Key West high school and have been training the youth in our Key West island community in multiple sports since graduating from college in 2016. My Mom, Ms. West is asking for assistance with her future medical bills and travel expenses because she will need to travel to and from a heart specialist in Mount Sinai in Miami. We have set a goal to raise 100k. May God bless you!