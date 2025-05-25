Please Support My Mom Latasha West

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $11,530
Campaign funds will be received by St Pierre Anilus
Dear fellow people of the community and Law Enforcement, this is my mother Latasha West who is asking for support due to her critical heart condition. Ms. West’s heart is pumping at only 8% while having a pacemaker which keeps her from being physically able to work. Ms. West needs to get a heart transplant ASAP and at this time she is on a waiting list. I Deputy Anilus have served in Law Enforcement in Monroe County as a correctional officer for 9 years and I also work as the assistant wrestling coach at Key West high school and have been training the youth in our Key West island community in multiple sports since graduating from college in 2016. My Mom, Ms. West is asking for assistance with her future medical bills and travel expenses because she will need to travel to and from a heart specialist in Mount Sinai in Miami. We have set a goal to raise 100k. May God bless you!
We love you Mama Dukes thank you for all you do for the community we
Love you Nana, sending kisses
Love you coach
Sending all the prayers to Ms.Tasha🙏🏾
❤️🙏🏻
I love you forever
The Power That made the Body Heals The Body. Speak life. Smile and Laugh!!
sending much love
❤️
I pray God heals her!
God bless and hope / pray for the best
I pray god give you the strength you need for fast recovery.
