Help Landon Fight Leukemia Again

Landon has been battling Leukemia since he was 3 years old. Twice he has beaten the disease, but his family recently learned that it’s back. They need our help. Jeff and Katrina are seeking Car T-cell therapy in Philadelphia, miles away from their home in Florida. Please join us in praying for a treatment that will help Landon beat this once and for all. We place our trust in the Lord's mercy and seek the intercession of Our Lady, Health of the Sick, St. Peregrine, patron saint of cancer patients, and Blessed Carlo Acutis.





We are raising funds to alleviate the financial burdens of medical expenses, travel, and care, allowing Landon and his family to focus on healing and drawing strength from their faith. The Thorpe family is beyond grateful for your generosity and prayers.









Thank you!

Ad Jesum per Mariam





Dear Friends,