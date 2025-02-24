Campaign Image

Help Landon Fight Leukemia Again

 USD $10,000

 USD $200

Campaign created by Tara Steinmetz

Dear Friends, 
Landon has been battling Leukemia since he was 3 years old. Twice he has beaten the disease, but his family recently learned that it’s back. They need our help. Jeff and Katrina are seeking Car T-cell therapy in Philadelphia, miles away from their home in Florida. Please join us in praying for a treatment that will help Landon beat this once and for all. We place our trust in the Lord's mercy and seek the intercession of Our Lady, Health of the Sick, St. Peregrine, patron saint of cancer patients, and Blessed Carlo Acutis.

We are raising funds to alleviate the financial burdens of medical expenses, travel, and care, allowing Landon and his family to focus on healing and drawing strength from their faith. The Thorpe family is beyond grateful for your generosity and prayers.

You can follow Landon’s journey on his Facebook page: Team Landon | Facebook

Thank you!
Ad Jesum per Mariam

Recent Donations
Tracy Alves
$ 100.00 USD
24 minutes ago

You and Landon are in our family’s prayers! Stay strong and let us know if we can help in any way!

Ashley Daniels
$ 100.00 USD
31 minutes ago

We will remember Landon and his family in our daily family rosary. St Peregrine, ora pro nobis!

Updates

Prayer Requests

