Support Kindgom Kiddies International

HELP LAUNCH KINGDOM KIDDIES INTERNATIONAL UG





Goal: $4,000



🇺🇬 Location: Kole & Kwania Districts, Northern Uganda





📲 Socials:

↘️ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otyama.andrew?igsh=YWxndjQ4N2p1MGUy

↘️ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/159EsEAyv1/?mibextid=wwXIfr





💵 PROJECT BUDGET BREAKDOWN

(Total: $4,000 USD)





Project Estimated Cost (USD)

1. CBO Registration & Bank Account Setup $250

2. Feeding Vulnerable Children & Needy Families $700

3. Youth Soccer Team (uniforms, balls, coaching) $300

4. Launching KKI SACCO $500

5. Farming Tools, Oxen & Seeds $900

6. Tailoring School for Young Mothers $600

7. Vocational Training (e.g. welding tools, setup) $750

TOTAL $4,000





💡 Our Mission

We are raising $4,000 to officially launch Kingdom Kiddies International (UG) — a Christian community initiative focused on restoring hope and dignity to vulnerable children, youth, and families in Northern Uganda. This mission is close to my heart, as I have witnessed firsthand the struggles of poverty, fatherlessness, and broken systems that leave many behind. We believe God has called us to be a light in the darkness — and we are stepping out in faith to build a new legacy for the next generation.





👉 My Story — Otyama Andrew

My name is Otyama Andrew. I have walked through many personal battles — growing up in a home marked by domestic violence, dropping out of school, and feeling lost after completing my secondary exams in 2017. I didn’t know what the future held.





But in the middle of all the pain and uncertainty, God gave me a deep burden for Northern Uganda — a vision to protect children, support families in need, and ensure no child has to endure what I went through. In 2023, this vision became reality when we founded Kingdom Kiddies International. Since then, it has become a place of hope for many children at risk — providing care, love, and opportunity.





Now, we are ready to register Kingdom Kiddies International with the Government of Uganda, so we can expand our impact. We need your help to make that possible. Your support will help bring opportunity, dignity, and light to the children of Northern Uganda.





🛠️ What the Funds Will Cover?

📝 CBO Registration & Opening a Community Bank Account





🍚 Feeding vulnerable children and needy families





⚽ Forming a Youth Soccer Team to promote unity, mentorship & fun





💰 Launching KKI SACCO to support local entrepreneurs





🚜 Purchasing farming tools, oxen, and seeds for sustainable agriculture





🧵 Starting a Tailoring School for young mothers





🔧 Launching vocational training for youth, including welding and hands-on skills





✨ Why This Matters?

Our heart is to see broken lives restored and a generation empowered to stand tall — no longer dependent, but equipped with the tools to thrive. Every dollar you give brings us closer to launching something that will outlast us and bless many. We want to create jobs, feed hungry mouths, train young people with skills, and share the hope of Jesus with every person we encounter.





📖 Scripture That Inspires Us

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”

— Matthew 5:16





🙌 How You Can Help?

Give what you can — every dollar helps.





Share this campaign with friends, churches, and anyone who wants to sow into a life-giving mission.





Pray with us — for favor, wisdom, provision, and lasting transformation in Uganda.



