Support Glorianne's Fight Against PLS

We are raising funds for our courageous, beautiful, brilliant best friend Glorianne! Glorianne was diagnosed with PLS, Primary Lateral Sclerosis. PLS is a progressive neurological disorder that typically progresses in stages. The early stages, which Glorianne has experienced, are stiffness and weakness in the legs, difficulty with balance, and slow movement. She is currently using a walker. The intermediate stage is where Glorianne is now, with the spreading of stiffness and weakness to her arms and trunk, difficulty with fine motor skills, and problems with speech. Most likely, the advanced stage will follow, ultimately causing her to resign from work.

Our goal is to help raise funds to support Glorianne during this challenging time.

These funds will be used for:

A wheelchair-accessible van to ensure her mobility and independence.

Medical expenses, including physical therapy sessions, specialized equipment, and comfort items to improve her quality of life.

Possibly a home remodel to accommodate Glorianne’s future.

Your contributions, big or small, will make a significant impact in helping Glorianne navigate this journey with dignity and grace. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Together, we can make a difference for Glorianne.



