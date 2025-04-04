Support Jeff During His Recovery

Jeff’s Road to Recovery

On Thursday, Jeff suffered a serious injury at work while finishing up some final trim work with a chop saw. Unfortunately, he lost four fingers, including multiple knuckles, on his left hand. It was a traumatic event, but we believe God was watching over Jeff that day. Although he was supposed to be working alone, the electrician on-site made a last-minute decision to stop by, and his quick thinking and immediate response were crucial in saving Jeff’s life. He was able to call the paramedics a apply a tourniquet, which helped prevent further damage.

Jeff was rushed to Wake Med, where the medical team has been incredible in providing care. His second surgery is scheduled, but at this time, the number of follow-up surgeries needed is still unknown. The doctors are focused on managing his recovery, pain and preventing infection, but it will be a long process. Throughout it all, Ashley has been by Jeff’s side, offering him unwavering support.

"Unfortunately, Jeff does not have disability coverage through his work, which means he will not be receiving any income during his recovery. Doctors estimate a recovery time of 6 to 12 months, and with a long road ahead of them, Jeff and Ashley will face significant challenges, especially since Ashley had been out of work to be by his side."

One of their biggest concerns during this time is keeping up with household bills, medical expenses and taking care of his daughter, Giovanna. With Jeff unable to work, the financial strain is a heavy burden, and we want to help lighten that load. We are setting up this account to help cover their expenses and provide support while Jeff focuses on his recovery.

If you are able to contribute, your support would mean the world to them during this difficult time. It will help Jeff and Ashley care for their families while being out of work and take the pressure off as he focuses on healing.

Jeff is in relatively good spirits while he waits to hear what the medical team determines the next steps are for his recovery. We will provide regular updates on his condition here so you can follow his progress.

Thank you so much for your love, kindness, and generosity. Your support is invaluable to Jeff, Ashley, and their family as they navigate this life-changing challenge.







