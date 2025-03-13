Supporting the Yonts Family

A year ago a dear husband, father, friend, and church mate suffered a devastating stroke that left him and his family without more than half of their family income. Prior to his stroke Joel was a young, healthy, and active husband, father, and friend. After his stroke Joel was left unable to financially provide for his family which left an understandable financial hole for his family. The family has fianced Joel's therapies for his recovery on their own with the help of their insurance for the past year. Recently, the family lost their main mode of transportation after unforeseen car trouble left their family vehicle to be deemed undrivable. This campaign is to help the family raise money for a new safe, lasting, and reliable car. All proceeds raised through this campaign will go directly towards the purchase of a new car for the family. This new car will be used to help get Joel to and from his therapies for his continued recovery through out the valley.