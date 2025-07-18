Supporting Starlit

Hi everyone!

I decided to hold this campaign for a very dear friend of mine, Ashton, and her beautiful 7 month old daughter, Starlit.

Starlit was born with a terminal condition and has spent most of her life in and out of the ICU. She has been through more surgeries, infections, and problems than any baby ever should. She is currently on hospice care surrounded by her family, including her 5 older siblings who love their baby sister beyond words.

Just two days ago, the family came home from Starlit's Make a Wish trip, where they were finally able to enjoy some time away together. But shortly after arriving back home, Starlit was rushed back to the ICU with a double lung infection. Her little body is fighting so hard right now.

Ashton and her family are doing everything they can to care for her, while also keeping life steady for their other children, but it has been emotionally and financially exhausting. I'm hoping we can come together to give them some support and encouragement. Whether it be for hospital expenses, traveling, food, or anything else to just help them while they focus on their sweet baby. If you are able to donate or even just share this, it would mean the world!

Thank you in advance for showing up for this family.

-Toni Robinson