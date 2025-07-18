Campaign Image

Supporting Starlit

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $810

Campaign created by Toni Robinson

Hi everyone!

I decided to hold this campaign for a very dear friend of mine, Ashton, and her beautiful 7 month old daughter, Starlit.

Starlit was born with a terminal condition and has spent most of her life in and out of the ICU. She has been through more surgeries, infections, and problems than any baby ever should. She is currently on hospice care surrounded by her family, including her 5 older siblings who love their baby sister beyond words. 

Just two days ago, the family came home from Starlit's Make a Wish trip, where they were finally able to enjoy some time away together. But shortly after arriving back home, Starlit was rushed back to the ICU with a double lung infection. Her little body is fighting so hard right now. 

Ashton and her family are doing everything they can to care for her, while also keeping life steady for their other children, but it has been emotionally and financially exhausting. I'm hoping we can come together to give them some support and encouragement. Whether it be for hospital expenses, traveling, food, or anything else to just help them while they focus on their sweet baby. If you are able to donate or even just share this, it would mean the world! 

Thank you in advance for showing up for this family. 

-Toni Robinson 

Recent Donations
Angelia MsSassy
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending my love and prayers for you and baby girl.

Lena HellKatt Wright
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

Sending positive prayers your way

Praying for healing
$ 40.00 USD
3 hours ago

God bless you all

Dawnette jones
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Praying for u and ur family🥰🥰

Sheila Rodriguez
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Sending love and prayers to your family Ashton!!!

Christina collier
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Prayers sent to you and ur baby girl 🙏🏻

Claudia G
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

We support you Ashton! Sending my prayers to you and your family ❤️ you are such a strong momma!

Tiffany Washington
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

Monique Perez
$ 15.00 USD
4 hours ago

I may be a new co worker but good luck Ashton for you and baby girl 😭🩷

Darian
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

Always praying for you all💜 Love you!!!

Samantha Maki
$ 300.00 USD
7 hours ago

Lindsay fritz
$ 120.00 USD
7 hours ago

Love y’all so much! Constant prayers🩶

Shauntiatimara
$ 40.00 USD
8 hours ago

I came across your story and just wanted to say how deeply sorry I am for what you and your precious baby are going through. Even though we’ve never met, please know that my heart is with you. Your strength and love are inspiring, and I’m keeping you and your little one in my thoughts and prayers. With heartfelt support, Shauntia

Jess and family
$ 20.00 USD
10 hours ago

Randi
$ 20.00 USD
15 hours ago

I didn’t even need to read it to know this is important. Much love and prayers to this family.

