Supporting myself

Goal:
ZAR R50,000
Raised:
ZAR R600
Campaign funds will be received by hendrik swanepoel
I have lost everything in a divorce case plus with 145 race base laws,as well as affirmative action and BEE against white people in South Africa , I am trying to reach out to countries outside South Africa. This money will support me in the comune I am staying at the moment as well as food for now. I will be thankful and very much grateful for any help, at this moment.
