Supporting my Journey as Carepartner

I became a widow in 2017, I was laid off from my job due to Covid and the company downsizing in 2020. By the time my unemployment ran out and it became obvious I was not going to be rehired, my parents who are now(mom) 89 and (dad)95 years old, had become dependent on me for help. Dad has also been diagnosed with Dementia largely due to a traumatic brain injury, which makes it even more difficult. I am not the only care partner but I am the main one. I do the driving, the errand running, the keeping up with appointments, the making sure my dad is safe and stepping into his reality when need be to calm situations. I do live right next door so those calls in the middle of the night are easier to respond to when needed. The problem is that social security only goes so far and there are times when I'm hanging on by a thread. Any help would ease the worries and help make caring for them less stressful. My hope is also at some point to publish a book on the experiences of care taking. The photo I chose is a local hiking trail, symbolizing life is a journey, we have but to live it to the best of our ability.