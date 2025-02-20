Supporting Jon's Recovery

On Thursday, February 6th, Jon was taken to the hospital via ambulance for stroke symptoms. Once he arrived at the hospital it was discovered that Jon's carotid artery was dissected and he suffered a major stroke. He had emergency surgery to remove two blood clots and three stents placed. The three stents placed failed and that area is blocked off from blood flow. He also had another clot in the same area as the initial spot he first suffered his stroke.

Jon is fully oriented, comprehends everything, but has expressive aphasia (has some trouble speaking and communicating) and is also experiencing weakness on the right side of his body.

The cause is still yet unknown and his condition is considered a rare occurrence. He was recovering at UC Davis and recently has been transferred home for further rehabilitation.

Jon is self-employed so this situation has put a severe financial burden on him and his family. His wife, Rachael, has had to stop working for the time being to care for Jon and their two little boys.

Jon has a long road to recovery and they are unsure when he will be able to return to work.

Please help support their family by donating whatever you can. No donation is too small.

Jon, Rachael and the boys are so appreciative to everyone who has helped in any way, and also thankful for the love and support during this difficult time.