Supporting Jacob's Seminary

If you're reading this than you most likely know who I am and what I believe. You have fellowshipped with me, you have discipled me and most importantly you have joined me in the mission of spreading the Gospel. You understand the importance of this mission and you know the battle we are facing. I am coming to you now because I need your help, I am raising money to help support my seminary education. I am currently attending Crown College for my Master's in Christian Studies with an emphasize on Biblical Studies. The total cost is roughly around $24,000 which includes tuition and books but I have already received some scholarships and help through my church family.

If you cannot give please do not feel pressured by any means. I only ask that you give if you can, to send me. I have been called to go and with your help that's what I'm going to do.

Thank you,

Jacob