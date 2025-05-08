Supporting Cailen

We found out on May 14th 2022 that Cailen had spindle cell rhabdomyosarcoma. It spread quickly throughout his pelvis, stomach, and lymph nodes, resulting in a 12+ hr. surgery to remove the tumors. Cailen then started aggressive chemo therapy and 5 weeks of proton radiation. At the end of that treatment, the cancer had spread to his right lung. He had another 12+ hr. surgery to remove tumors in his lung and stomach. Next he started aggressive chemo therapy again, which required him to be hospitalized 5 days, every 3 weeks, for 6 months, it was TOUGH on us ALL to say the least BUT he did it; Cailen reached REMISSION! And then started daily, at home maintenance chemo therapy. We were ELATED that prayers had been answered and Cailen was getting to be somewhat normal again. But 8 short months later he relapsed. The tumors came back in both lungs. Cailen endured 2 more surgeries to have the tumors removed, started a different chemo regimen and proton radiation.

At this point doctors begin to tell us they didn’t think they could save Cailen’s life, that he would need to be on chemo from now on. His scans stayed clear for another 8 months until March ‘2025, when 7 new tumors grew, and the cancer spread to lymph nodes near his heart. We we’re DEVASTATED BUT are remaining HOPEFUL!

Cailen just finished radiation and is starting chemo therapy again on May 12th, 2025. At this point doctors are telling us there’s nothing else medically they can do to cure this cancer. Currently he’s on 14 different chemo medications and will be starting 3 more soon to try and slow down the growth of the tumors.

We are trying to make as many memories with him as we possibly can. PLEASE help this Family by donating any amount you’re lead to do so. It is GREATLY APPRECIATED!



