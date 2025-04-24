Supporting Fight for Freedom Ukraine

Hi, we are a team of missionaries from the United States and Honduras who, Lord willing, plan to serve with Fight for Freedom Ukraine from the last week of July to the first two weeks in August. Our team hopes to raise 6,000 USD to sponsor a portion of the costs associated with supporting programs at this non-profit organization, Fight for Freedom Ukraine (FFF-UA) .

The work that we will be sponsoring with these raised funds includes programs that offer consistent support to children, young adults, and seniors who are affected by trauma and the distribution of war. As well as sponsoring the cost of the humanitarian aid, "FFF-UA has delivered more than 155 tons of essential supplies. Our humanitarian relief efforts focus on internally displaced persons (IDPs), widows, orphans, seniors, and families living near active conflict zones. Over 33,000 food and hygiene vouchers have been distributed in 12 cities across Ukraine, including Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Mykolaiv, enabling families to meet urgent needs." (statement from FFF-UA newsletter)

For more information and media, visit Fight for Freedom's Instagram page at the link provided below.

Fight for Freedom Ukraine - Instagram

How can you help:

Donate: Help our team raise and contribute these funds as we serve with Fight for Freedom Ukraine.

Pray: Pray for peace in Ukraine, that the Lord’s will may be done as He continues to send workers to the most desperate areas and equips those who serve the people of Ukraine.

Statement from Fight for Freedom Ukraine, "We are committed to healing trauma, rebuilding hearts and homes, and empowering a generation to rise with hope and courage. Our work is built on love in action—and we live among those we serve."





"Blessed is he who considers the poor; The LORD will deliver him in time of trouble. The LORD will preserve him and keep him alive, And he will be blessed on the earth; You will not deliver him to the will of his enemies." Psalm 41:1-2

Thank you for the support, may the LORD bless you all richly!