Supporting Trafficking Survivors and Exposing

I'm raising funds to support survivors of human trafficking and modern day slavery.





This is an issue close to my heart. Last year, I myself was trafficked in Central America and sold into slavery. With the help of my family and support network, I was able to get out of the situation, but I was left with severe PTSD. I'm a qualified life coach who spent years helping clients, and now I'm channeling that experience into this work.





PTSD can be utterly debilitating and make everyday life impossible. Almost all survivors of trafficking and slavery have severe PTSD, and most are unable to access any kind of help because they don't have the financial means.





I'm working with survivors at no charge and partnering with counsellors who specialise in PTSD. I'm also using the knowledge I unfortunately learned through experience to expose human trafficking rings.





Your support would mean so much as I work to help survivors get the help they need and bring these perpetrators to light.





Here's how your donations could make a difference:





Any amount, however small, is helping me focus on my fight against this great evil. Right now I have to spend more time working to survive myself, as well as recover from my on PTSD. My aim is to work with contacts in law enforcement to stop these evil gangs.





The most simple and direct way donations help, though, is getting survivors the treatment they need.





£30 - One counselling session with a PTSD specialist

£220 - A block of 10 sessions





Anyone who donates will get regular updates about the projects and progress of survivors.





THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO DIRECTLY JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST EVIL AND SUPPORT SOCIETIES MOST VULNERABLE



