Supporting the Maynard Memorial Costs

For those of you who may not know, Cody and the Maynard family are mourning the loss of Cody’s brother in San Antonio. His family is holding up well and as a community, we will continue to lift them up in prayer over the next few weeks.





This unexpected loss leaves the family with some financial hurdles. We hope to rally together and support the Maynard’s in covering the memorial service and other post mortem costs. Please consider donating so that the Maynard family can focus on finding peace and comfort during this difficult time.