Supporting Rodney Through His Fight

Rodney is a much-loved and highly respected member of the cricketing community. Following a recent diagnosis of stage 4 cancer, his life has changed incredibly quickly, and he is currently undergoing surgery and treatment.





We are raising funds to support Rodney and his family during this difficult time, helping to ease some of the financial pressures so they can focus on what matters most, his treatment, recovery, and time together. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference.





Thank you for your kindness and support.



