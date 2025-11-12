Supporting Our Large Family Through Trying Times

Dear Friends,

We are a large family of seven living in Israel — parents with five children.

For a long time now, our family has been facing overwhelming financial hardships and accumulated debt. The head of our family has a disability, and I, as a mother, am also navigating my own health challenges. Managing daily care and staying afloat under these circumstances has become extremely difficult for us.

Whether through a small donation, sharing our story, or keeping us in your prayers, we will be grateful from the bottom of our hearts for any support.

Thank you, and may God bless you and your loved ones!





With gratitude, Valeria



