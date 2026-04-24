Supporting Our Family Through Surgery and Recovery

Hi everyone,





I never imagined we would find ourselves in a position where we would need to ask for help, but right now, our little family could really use some support.





My significant other went through surgery and will be unable to work for approximately a month while recovering. At the same time, I'm home caring for our beautiful four-month-old son, making it difficult for me to work as well. With one income temporarily gone and the added expenses that come with surgery, recovery, bills, groceries, and caring for our baby, we're facing a difficult month financially.





We are doing everything we can to get through this on our own, but we're asking for a little help to take some of the financial pressure off while we focus on what matters most: getting through the surgery, healing, and taking care of our son.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family during a difficult season. We are incredibly grateful for every bit of love, kindness, and support.